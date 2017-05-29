Gaanam Nair, a 28-year-old who was reported missing in Chennai on May 26, returned home on Monday. The police refused to give any more details on the matter until they complete the investigation. They are now examining CCTV footage.

Nair, a part-time model and marketing manager at a salon in Nungambakam, did not report to work on Friday. On May 26, the morning she had gone missing, she had last been seen travelling from Virugambakkam to central Chennai’s Nungambakkam on a black Activa in the morning.

A missing person report was filed at the KK Nagar police station by her family members after they were unable to get in touch with her or find her.

After Friday, social media had been flooded with posts about the missing woman. Most posts featured this picture.