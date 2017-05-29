Two men were beaten up by cow vigilantes in Maharashtra’s Washin district for allegedly selling beef, ANI reported on Monday. A video of the incident in Malegaon shows a group of men violently assaulting a man.

The video has gone viral on social media platforms. The incident is believed to have taken place on May 26.

The police have arrested nine men in connection with the incident. However, the victims have also been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to the sale and consumption of beef.

The police said the men attacked by the cow vigilantes were selling beef, reported NDTV. Sale of beef is banned in the state. The police have sent samples of the meat found on them for forensic tests.

The incident took place on the same day that the Centre banned the sale of all kinds of cattle for slaughter at animal markets across the country.