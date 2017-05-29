Manipur Governor and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Najma Heptulla has been appointed the chancellor of Jamia Milia Islamia university. She will hold the post for five years, PTI reported on Monday. The University’s Vice Chancellor Talat Ahmad confirmed Heptulla’s appointment.

“University will greatly benefit from her rich experience in both political and public life,” Ahmed said. “It will be our privilege to work with her and to learn from her distinguished career in Parliament and internationally.”

The five-time Rajya Sabha member was the minority affairs minister between May 2014 and July 2016. She is also the former vice president of the BJP.