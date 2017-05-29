Khawar Qureshi, a lawyer who represented Pakistan at the International Court of Justice recently, said that the court would never release or acquit the Indian man convicted for alleged espionage, Kulbhushan Jadhav. The United Nations court is hearing a case on Jadhav, who was sentenced to death in Pakistan.

“Let me make it very clear…Commander Jadhav is not going anywhere,” Qureshi told the media on Monday. “The ICJ will never release him or acquit him. You are making something out of nothing.” Qureshi was referring to the ICJ’s temporary stay on Jadhav’s execution until the hearing was complete.

Qureshi’s remarks came after he met Pakistan’s Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf. Ausaf had said that they have “important information” against the former Indian Navy officer.

Indian had taken the case to the ICJ, saying that Pakistan had refused to give them consular access to Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016. The ICJ had also ordered Pakistan to grant India access to Jadhav, which has not been done so far. Although the ICJ’s stay on Jadhav’s execution was a huge relief, Pakistan has maintained that the UN has no jurisdiction in the case, even while saying that its order was not final.