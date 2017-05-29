A look at the headlines right now:

Exercise restraint over building infrastructure in Arunachal, China tells India, after country’s longest bridge is opened: The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the government hopes that India will adopt a cautious attitude until the border issue is fully settled. Mamata Banerjee says she will challenge the beef ban, calls it unconstitutional: She said the decision was aimed at destroying India’s federal structure, and asked the Centre not to interfere in state matters. No India-Pakistan cricket until terrorism stops, says Sports Minister Vijay Goel: He asked the BCCI to consult the government before sending any proposals to Lahore. ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exam results declared, Ananya Maiti tops ISC with 99.5%: Delhi’s Shashwat Saxena from St Mary, Meerut Cantt, came first in Delhi-NCR with 98.6%. Two men assaulted by cow vigilantes in Malegaon, Maharashtra for allegedly selling beef: The police have arrested nine people in connection with the incident, but booked the victims as well. Bihar liquor manufacturers have to dispose of stock outside state by July 31, orders Supreme Court: The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies had told the court that they had incurred losses of around Rs 200 crore because of the ban. West Bengal minister Arup Biswas refuses to let go of red beacon: The lawmaker said the Mamata Banerjee government had not yet issued any directive despite Centre’s ban. ‘Can show facts but can’t call Shashi Tharoor names’, Delhi HC tells Arnab Goswami in defamation case: Tharoor’s counsel claimed that Goswami’s lawyers said they will advise him to ‘temper down’ and ‘not make defamatory remarks’ until the next hearing. Markets touch record high as Sensex closes at 31,109 and Nifty crosses 9,600 mark: The Bombay Stock Exchange reached 31,155.40 in morning trade on Monday. Modi begins four-nation tour, looks to boost India’s presence amid global power shifts: He will first meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who on Sunday suggested the EU could not depend on the US and UK after Donald Trump’s election and Brexit.