The big news: China warns India about constructing in North East, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Mamata Banerjee to challenge Centre’s beef ban, and the sports minister said India would not play cricket with Pakistan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Exercise restraint over building infrastructure in Arunachal, China tells India, after country’s longest bridge is opened: The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the government hopes that India will adopt a cautious attitude until the border issue is fully settled.
- Mamata Banerjee says she will challenge the beef ban, calls it unconstitutional: She said the decision was aimed at destroying India’s federal structure, and asked the Centre not to interfere in state matters.
- No India-Pakistan cricket until terrorism stops, says Sports Minister Vijay Goel: He asked the BCCI to consult the government before sending any proposals to Lahore.
- ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exam results declared, Ananya Maiti tops ISC with 99.5%: Delhi’s Shashwat Saxena from St Mary, Meerut Cantt, came first in Delhi-NCR with 98.6%.
- Two men assaulted by cow vigilantes in Malegaon, Maharashtra for allegedly selling beef: The police have arrested nine people in connection with the incident, but booked the victims as well.
- Bihar liquor manufacturers have to dispose of stock outside state by July 31, orders Supreme Court: The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies had told the court that they had incurred losses of around Rs 200 crore because of the ban.
- West Bengal minister Arup Biswas refuses to let go of red beacon: The lawmaker said the Mamata Banerjee government had not yet issued any directive despite Centre’s ban.
- ‘Can show facts but can’t call Shashi Tharoor names’, Delhi HC tells Arnab Goswami in defamation case: Tharoor’s counsel claimed that Goswami’s lawyers said they will advise him to ‘temper down’ and ‘not make defamatory remarks’ until the next hearing.
- Markets touch record high as Sensex closes at 31,109 and Nifty crosses 9,600 mark: The Bombay Stock Exchange reached 31,155.40 in morning trade on Monday.
- Modi begins four-nation tour, looks to boost India’s presence amid global power shifts: He will first meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who on Sunday suggested the EU could not depend on the US and UK after Donald Trump’s election and Brexit.