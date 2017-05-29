Beijing on Monday told Delhi to be cautious and exercise restraint over building infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, IANS reported. The warning is believed to be in the context of the Dhola-Sadiya bridge, which is India’s longest and connects Assam with Arunachal Pradesh.

“We hope India adopts a cautious and restrained attitude on the issue before the final settlement of the border issue with China to jointly control disputes, safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry told IANS. “China’s position on the eastern section of the Sino-Indian border areas is consistent and clear.”

China said both country should resolve territorial disputes through negotiations and consultations between the two countries.

The 9.2-km bridge over the Brahmaputra river is expected to cut the distance and travel time between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by 165 km and five hours.

China claims a part of Arunachal as its own and calls it South Tibet, though India has repeatedly asserted its sovereignty over the entire state. Bejing recently renamed six places in Arunachal Pradesh and said that doing so was its “lawful right”

The move is seen as a retaliation to the Dalai Lama’s nine-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh earlier this month. China had warned India of “serious measures” after it allowed the Tibetan leader to visit areas that China considers disputed territory. China had said the visit would hurt bilateral ties between the two Asian powers. China views the Dalai Lama as a separatist leader for championing the cause of a free Tibet.