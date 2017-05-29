The Central Industrial Security Force has decided it will stop stamping cabin baggage at six more airports from June 1. The airports are Chennai, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

It had stopped stamping cabin luggage for passengers at seven airports – Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Cochin and Ahmedabad – on April 1.

CISF Director General OP Singh said they would do the same on a trial basis at Varanasi, Goa, Vishakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar and Pune airports from next week. “As of now, we have stopped handbag stamping at all these airports for domestic flyers only. Now we are seeing how the same can be extended to international travellers too,” The Times of India quoted Singh as saying.

The decision to scrap hand baggage stamps has made security checks quicker. India was one of few countries that still stamped such baggage.

On February 23, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security had announced that it would do away with the tagging and stamping of hand bags. The Central Industrial Security Force had done a trial run at seven airports in December 2016 before making the decision.