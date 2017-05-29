A new malware called Judy has infected millions of Android smartphones, reported NDTV. The adware was found on 41 applications developed by a Korean company called Estudio. It has been removed from the Google store now, reported Mint.

The malware was flagged by security solutions firm Check Point. Researchers said the malware used infected devices to generate revenue by generating fraudulent clicks on ads. They believe the malware has infected 8.5 million to 36.5 million devices.

The bug is called Judy because “Judy the Chef”, an American television personality and chef, was a common factor in the apps affected.

“Some of the apps we discovered resided on Google Play for several years, but all were recently updated,” Check Point team told NDTV. “It is unclear how long the malicious code existed inside the apps, hence the actual spread of the malware remains unknown.”