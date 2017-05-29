Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday sent a letter to all fellow chief ministers, calling on them to oppose the new cattle slaughter rules issued by the Centre which bans the sale of cattle meant for slaughter at animal markets around the country. In his letter, Vijayan calls the new rules “anti-federal, anti-democratic and anti-secular,” and calls on chief ministers to assert their federal rights as the rules are an “impermissible encroachment into the domain of the State.”

The new rules, which were issued last week, prohibit the trade of cattle meant for slaughter at open markets, a move that many said would lead to an effective ban on cattle slaughter for much of the country, even though the government insists that is not its objective. Analysts have argued that the rules go beyond the objectives laid out in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, under which they are framed, an argument that Vijayan too makes in his letter.

Vijayan had already written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to take back the rules, saying they would have a severe impact on the rural economy, while protests were held across Kerala against an act that many saw as the Centre imposing its anti-beef morals.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too said that she would be challenging the rules in court, insisting that they are unconstitutional. The Karnataka government has suggested that it will do the same.

Below is the full text of Vijayan’s letter to the other chief ministers, which he also posted on his Facebook page.