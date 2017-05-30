The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a car bomb outside a popular ice-cream store in Iraq’s Baghdad early on Tuesday morning that killed several people, officials said. Media reports differed on the number of casualties. While Al Jazeera pegged the toll at 13, CNN said 10 people were killed in the explosion. Several people were wounded in the attack too.

The statement by the extremist group said it aimed at targeting the Shiite population. The explosion comes a few days after the start of Ramzan, or Ramadan as it is known in the region, during which Muslim families are known to break their fast at local restaurants and cafes. Videos of the aftermath of the blast showed the devastation caused by the explosion.

In 2016, the militant group targeted civilians with an explosive-laden truck.