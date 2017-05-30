A look at the headlines right now:

Terrorism is humanity’s ‘gravest challenge’ today, Narendra Modi says in Germany: The prime minister met Chancellor Angela Merkel on the first day of his four-nation tour. Lakhs lie in Cyclone Mora’s path as it makes landfall today, Bangladesh puts out highest warning: The country is trying to evacuate as many residents as it can before the storm hits its eastern coast on Tuesday. Islamic State bombs popular ice cream store in Baghdad, several killed: The militant group’s statement said the attack targeted the Shiite population. British Airways says it is back to full operating schedule after major IT failure: The airline said it was also prioritising addressing delays in baggage movement. Judy malware infects millions of Android devices: The adware was found on 41 applications developed by a Korean company. No cabin baggage stamps at six more airports from June 1: The CISF had stopped stamping carry-on luggage at seven airports in April. Exercise restraint over building infrastructure in Arunachal, China tells India, after country’s longest bridge is opened: The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the government hopes that India will adopt a cautious attitude until the border issue is fully settled. Mamata Banerjee says she will challenge the beef ban, calls it unconstitutional: She said the decision was aimed at destroying India’s federal structure, and asked the Centre not to interfere in state matters. No India-Pakistan cricket until terrorism stops, says Sports Minister Vijay Goel: He asked the BCCI to consult the government before sending any proposals to Lahore. ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exam results declared, Ananya Maiti tops ISC with 99.5%: Delhi’s Shashwat Saxena from St Mary, Meerut Cantt, came first in Delhi-NCR with 98.6%.