The big news: Narendra Modi meets Angela Merkel in Germany, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Southwest monsoon and Cyclone Mora arrived in India and Bangladesh, and the Islamic State bombed an ice-cream shop in Baghdad.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Terrorism is humanity’s ‘gravest challenge’ today, Narendra Modi says in Germany: The prime minister met Chancellor Angela Merkel on the first day of his four-nation tour.
- Lakhs lie in Cyclone Mora’s path as it makes landfall today, Bangladesh puts out highest warning: The country is trying to evacuate as many residents as it can before the storm hits its eastern coast on Tuesday.
- Islamic State bombs popular ice cream store in Baghdad, several killed: The militant group’s statement said the attack targeted the Shiite population.
- British Airways says it is back to full operating schedule after major IT failure: The airline said it was also prioritising addressing delays in baggage movement.
- Judy malware infects millions of Android devices: The adware was found on 41 applications developed by a Korean company.
- No cabin baggage stamps at six more airports from June 1: The CISF had stopped stamping carry-on luggage at seven airports in April.
- Exercise restraint over building infrastructure in Arunachal, China tells India, after country’s longest bridge is opened: The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the government hopes that India will adopt a cautious attitude until the border issue is fully settled.
- Mamata Banerjee says she will challenge the beef ban, calls it unconstitutional: She said the decision was aimed at destroying India’s federal structure, and asked the Centre not to interfere in state matters.
- No India-Pakistan cricket until terrorism stops, says Sports Minister Vijay Goel: He asked the BCCI to consult the government before sending any proposals to Lahore.
- ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exam results declared, Ananya Maiti tops ISC with 99.5%: Delhi’s Shashwat Saxena from St Mary, Meerut Cantt, came first in Delhi-NCR with 98.6%.