Legendary golfer Tiger Woods was arrested on Monday for driving under influence in Florida. Woods denied the involvement of alcohol as a reason for his arrest and said he had had “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medication”, Reuters reported. He was released a few hours after his arrest, Palm County Police report said.

The golfer had undergone back surgery last week, a statement released by his spokesperson said. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications,” his statement said. “I did not realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. “I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself, too.”

Woods has vowed to do “everything in my power to ensure this never happens again”.

After his surgery, Woods had said he was looking forward to the future as he had experienced “instant relief” and had not “felt this good in years.”

The legendary golfer’s public reputation was tarnished in 2009 with reports about his affairs with several women that had led to the end of his marriage and the loss of several brand endorsement deals.

In 2016, Forbes had listed him as the world’s 12th highest-paid athlete based on his sponsorships from companies including Nike, Bridgestone, Hero, Kowa, Upper Deck, and Monster Energy,