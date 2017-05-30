A 30-year-old Indian Administrative Service officer was found dead late Monday night at the Foreign Service Institute club’s swimming pool in South Delhi’s Ber Sarai area. The deceased officer has been identified as Ashish Dahiya, a resident of Sonepat in Haryana, who was placed in the Jammu and Kashmir cadre after clearing the UPSC examinations in 2016. Officials said he was a guest at a party held at the club on Monday night.

Dahiya was undergoing training before his posting, police said. “After preliminary investigation, it looks like an accident,” said Chinmoy Biswal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi). “We are probing the matter from all possible angles.”

Police said Dahiya was at a party with some of his friends serving in Indian Foreign Services and Indian Revenue Services at the Foreign Club Institute on Monday evening. During the party, a female friend fell into the pool and a few people at the venue dived in to rescue her. Soon after, Dahiyas’ friends realised that he was missing and started searching for him.

His body was found floating in the pool a few minutes past midnight. A medical officer was called to the site to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation procedure. Police said he was then taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him “brought dead”.

On May 17, an IAS officer was found dead near a guesthouse in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.