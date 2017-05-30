Members of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists have decided to shut their shops on Tuesday as part of their protests against the government’s move to impose strict rules on the sale of medicines. More than eight lakh chemists have participated in the strike opposing online pharmacies, which they believe will encourage the sale of fake drugs, reported PTI.

Under the goods and services tax programme, the government has proposed to set up an e-platform to regulate the supply of quality drugs and curb anti-microbial resistance. Pharmacists have been asked to upload details on the sale of medicines and also pay a transaction fee towards the cost of running the portal.

AIOCD president Jagannath Shinde claimed that the strike had received full support from its members and stores, excluding the medical shops which run from hospitals. However, pharma company MedPlus has said it will not participate in the strike, reported Business Standard. In Tamil Nadu, around 600 chemists said they will wear black bands in protest, but will not shut down their shops, the newspaper added.

Maharashtra Food and Drugs Authority had also asked chemist shops in Mumbai and Konkan regions to refrain from joining the strike, reported Hindustan Times. The regulatory body advised private and government hospitals to stock up on medicines so that patients do not suffer as a result of the strike.

The Indian Internet Pharmacy Association has said online pharmacy will only enable transparent drug dispensing mechanism as the entire procedure will be tracked, reported The Indian Express. “As an online healthcare company, we can work with the government on data and patient reforms,” IIPA President Prashant Tandon told the daily.