The southwest monsoon hit the southern Kerala coast and Northeast India simultaneously on Tuesday, in line with the India Meteorological Department’s forecast. This is the earliest the rains have arrived since 2011. The IMD had said the southwest monsoon usually hits the Kerala coast on June 1. The early arrival could have a positive impact on farm output and economic growth.

The Met department has also predicted scattered rain till Friday in the Delhi-NCR region.

Cyclone Mora, which developed over the Bay of Bengal, also brought heavy rain to the North East on Tuesday. A weather official told Reuters that all the required conditions had been met to tackle the cyclone.

Bangladesh evacuated lakhs of residents late Monday and early Tuesday as Cyclone Mora bore down upon its eastern coast. The tropical storm, which had formed after torrential rainfall in Sri Lanka killed more than 150 people, made landfall in Bangladesh on Tuesday morning. The country has put out its highest storm danger warning, at level 10.

Earlier this month, Andaman and Nicobar too received rainfall ahead of schedule.