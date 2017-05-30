Moving backwards finally bore some positive results on Monday when 1,007 Mumbai residents broke a Guinness World Record by running in reverse at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, on Sunday. Enthusiasts of all age groups pitched in to break the record set by Germany, where 571 participants had run 133 metres in 2016.

The 1,007 participants in Mumbai ran 150 metres. “We approached Guinness World Record and found out the current record for the largest backwards run and walk, after which we decided to make an attempt at breaking the record for the largest backwards run,” Harish Mohan, an organiser at the event, told Midday.

“The idea was to have a minimum of 600 people participating, so we were really surprised to see more than a 1,000 people turn up. It was heart-warming to see the spirit of the Mumbaikars,” The Times of India quoted Mohan as saying.