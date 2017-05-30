The big news: BJP leaders get bail in Babri Masjid demolition case, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Chemists across India protested against the Centre’s online pharmacy rules, and the southwest monsoon hit Kerala, the North East.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI court grants bail to LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and others in Babri Masjid demolition case: The accused were released on personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each.
- Over 8 lakh chemists go on strike over government’s online pharmacy regulations: The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Authority asked private and government hospitals to stock up on medicines so that patients would not suffer.
- The southwest monsoon has hit Kerala, the North East: This is the earliest the rains have arrived since 2011.
- Demonetisation may have had a disproportionate impact on poor households, says World Bank: The international organisation said the implementation of the goods and services tax starting July 1 will lead to economic gains.
- Lakhs lie in Cyclone Mora’s path as it makes landfall today, Bangladesh puts out highest warning: The country is trying to evacuate as many residents as it can before the storm hits its eastern coast on Tuesday.
- Panama’s former dictator Manuel Noriega dies at 83: He suffered a hemorrhage after a brain tumour removal surgery, officials said.
- UP minister inaugurates a beer bar, CM Yogi Adityanath demands explanation: The Opposition said the incident showed the ‘real face’ of the BJP government.
- Modi will discuss trade and technology with PM Mariano Rajoy during his visit to Spain: The two leaders are expected to negotiate on measures to improve trade and other ties.
- British Airways says it is back to full operating schedule after major IT failure: The airline’s chief executive officer refuted reports that the incident was a result of its decision to outsource some jobs to India.