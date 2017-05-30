A look at the headlines right now:

CBI court grants bail to LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and others in Babri Masjid demolition case: The accused were released on personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each. Over 8 lakh chemists go on strike over government’s online pharmacy regulations: The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Authority asked private and government hospitals to stock up on medicines so that patients would not suffer. The southwest monsoon has hit Kerala, the North East: This is the earliest the rains have arrived since 2011. Demonetisation may have had a disproportionate impact on poor households, says World Bank: The international organisation said the implementation of the goods and services tax starting July 1 will lead to economic gains. Lakhs lie in Cyclone Mora’s path as it makes landfall today, Bangladesh puts out highest warning: The country is trying to evacuate as many residents as it can before the storm hits its eastern coast on Tuesday. Panama’s former dictator Manuel Noriega dies at 83: He suffered a hemorrhage after a brain tumour removal surgery, officials said. UP minister inaugurates a beer bar, CM Yogi Adityanath demands explanation: The Opposition said the incident showed the ‘real face’ of the BJP government. Modi will discuss trade and technology with PM Mariano Rajoy during his visit to Spain: The two leaders are expected to negotiate on measures to improve trade and other ties. British Airways says it is back to full operating schedule after major IT failure: The airline’s chief executive officer refuted reports that the incident was a result of its decision to outsource some jobs to India.