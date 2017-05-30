The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex and the National Stock Exchange Nifty on Tuesday traded a little higher than on Monday afternoon after touching record high once again in the morning trade. For the last two sessions, the bourses have been breaking their records with Sensex closing at a lifetime peak of 31,109.28 and Nifty closing at 9,604.90 on Monday.

Sensex, that opened at 31,111.73, touched an all-time high of 31,220.38 before coming down to 31,170.33 by 1.30 pm. Meanwhile, Nifty, which opened much below its 9,600-mark, went as high as 9,631.60 before coming down to 9,616.25.

The healthcare index, which had suffered badly in the last few sessions, was up by 1.80% at 13,455.12 on in intraday trade. Aurobindo Pharma posted its biggest intraday gain in three years with its stocks jumping as much as 11%. The surge was seen despite the company announcing a 4% drop in its net profit for the March quarter. At 1.50 pm, Aurobindo Pharma was 9.43% up.

NTPC (+4.09%), Lupin (+2.41%) and GAIL (+2.33%) were the top performers on the 30-share index. Meanwhile, the realty index was down 0.89% on the BSE, followed by FMCG (-0.84%) and consumer durables (-0.79%). Coal India, Power Grid and HUL were the top losers on the bourse.

The rupee on Tuesday opened at 64.64 against the dollar, 0.2% down from its previous close at 64.50 following the losses in Asian currencies markets. The government is expected to issue gross domestic data for the first quarter on Wednesday evening.