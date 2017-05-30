Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday signed eight MoUs in Berlin with the aim of boosting bilateral and economic ties between India and Germany. Issuing a joint statement after the meeting, Modi said the two countries were “made for each other”, while Merkel called India a “reliable partner”.

“We are looking at outcome-oriented momentum in India-Germany ties and a quantum jump especially in economic ties,” said Modi at the fourth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations in Berlin. The prime minister is currently on a four-nation visit to Germany, Spain, Russia and France.

Merkel said that this partnership with India was not “directed against any other relationships and certainly not against the trans-Atlantic ties,” reported the Financial Express.

