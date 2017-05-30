India is looking at quantum jump in economic ties with Germany, says Narendra Modi
The prime minister and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday signed eight MoUs in Berlin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday signed eight MoUs in Berlin with the aim of boosting bilateral and economic ties between India and Germany. Issuing a joint statement after the meeting, Modi said the two countries were “made for each other”, while Merkel called India a “reliable partner”.
“We are looking at outcome-oriented momentum in India-Germany ties and a quantum jump especially in economic ties,” said Modi at the fourth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations in Berlin. The prime minister is currently on a four-nation visit to Germany, Spain, Russia and France.
Merkel said that this partnership with India was not “directed against any other relationships and certainly not against the trans-Atlantic ties,” reported the Financial Express.
Meanwhile, actor Priyanka Chopra met Modi in Berlin on Tuesday and shared a picture with him on Twitter. The 34-year-old actress was in the city promoting her latest film Baywatch.