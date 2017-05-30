The business wrap: Sensex, Nifty close at record highs, and six other top stories
Other headlines: World Bank said demonetisation may have had disproportionate impact on poor households, and Swiggy raised $80 million in funding round.
A look at the headlines in the sector:
- Sensex, Nifty close at record highs for fourth day in a row: The 30-share Sensex was up 50.12 points and closed at 31,159.40, while Nifty was up 19.65 points at 9,624.55.
- Demonetisation may have had a disproportionate impact on poor households, says World Bank: The international organisation also said India must increase women’s participation in the job market.
- Swiggy raises $80 million in funding round led by South African media company Naspers: The company plans to use the money to hire engineering talent and upgrade its technology, including automation, data sciences, machine learning and personalisation.
- Judy malware infects more than 36.5 million Android users: It has been found in over 41 apps developed by a Korean company called Estudio.
- Don’t need employees’ union in IT industry as engineers are ‘well-paid’, says Ex-Infosys CFO Balakrishnan: He claimed reports of layoffs in the sector were ‘exaggerated’.
- CBI says Air India is involved in multiple scams: Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that his department will fully cooperate with the CBI officials in the investigation.
- Reliance Jio aims to launch home broadband services by Diwali: The company is likely to offer 100 GB data for Rs 500.