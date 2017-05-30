Michael Dubke, the White House’s communications director, resigned from his post on Tuesday, just three months after being elected by President Donald Trump. This is being seen as a sign of a much larger shakeup within the White House.

Dubke, who had sent in his resignation letter on May 18, had offered to stay on during Trump’s first overseas trip, White House counsellor Kelly Conway told AP. Dubke stated the reason for him leaving his post was “personal”, The New York Times reported.

“The reasons for my departure are personal, but it has been my great honor to serve President Trump and this administration,” Dubke wrote. “It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side-by-side, day-by-day with the staff of the communications and press departments. This White House is filled with some of the finest and hardest working men and women in the American Government.”

Relations between Trump and the press have been strained at times, with his communication team frequently facing criticism over the last few months.

There has been speculation that Trump will change several White House staffers. Press Secretary Sean Spicer was rumoured to be one of the people who will be removed, The Guardian reported.