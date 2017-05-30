The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said it is soon going to start issuing Re 1 notes. The notes have already been printed by the government, it said. The existing notes and coins of the denomination will continue to be legal tender.

The new notes will be predominantly pink and green in colour and will have a picture of Maharashtra’s Sagar Samrat oil exploration rig.

The RBI had recently circulated new Rs 500 notes, and it also plans to make new Rs 100 notes. In November last year, after demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, it had introduced a new denomination – the Rs 2,000 note.