The Tamil Nadu government has begun confiscating properties in connection with the illegal wealth case that former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and her aide VK Sasikala were convicted in.

Six districts’ collectors were instructed to start seizing 68 out of 128 pieces of land that were attached in the case, The Hindu reported on Tuesday. Many of these are in Chennai and Kancheepuram, the report added. Officials will instruct the government not to allow any transactions to take place in connection with these pieces of land.

The properties are worth several crores. According to reports, some of the properties under the scanner in the case include Jayalalithaa’s Kodanad estate and her Poes Garden residence, which Sasikala had also lived in.

Sasikala is currently in jail after being convicted in the case, along with her family members J Ilavarasi and VN Sudhakaran. Jayalalithaa died last December.

Jayalalithaa and her associates had been found guilty of amassing wealth disproportionate to their income, of around Rs 65 crore. This had happened during her time as chief minister between 1991 and 1996.