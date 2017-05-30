The big news: Court stays ban on sale of cattle for slaughter at markets, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Modi said India’s economic ties with Germany will advance massively, and charges were framed against Advani and others in Babri Masjid case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Madras High Court stays Centre’s rules banning sale of cattle for slaughter at markets: The Madurai bench issued a four-week stay and has issued a notice for the government to respond.
- India is looking at quantum jump in economic ties with Germany, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday signed eight MoUs in Berlin.
- CBI court frames charges against LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and others in Babri Masjid case: The accused had filed a discharge application which was rejected by the top court.
- Tamil Nadu starts seizing properties connected with Jayalalithaa’s disproportionate assets case: Collectors of six districts were instructed to take possession of 68 of 128 pieces of land.
- IIT Madras PhD scholar beaten up by students for participating in beef fest: The attackers, believed to be ABVP members, had allegedly issued death threats to all beef eaters on the campus.
- Bengal is not ready to accept GST in its current form, says state finance minister: Amit Mitra said he would raise the issue again in the June 3 meeting.
- Re 1 notes will soon be put into circulation, says RBI: The pink-green notes will have a picture of the Sagar Samrat oil rig in Maharashtra.
- White House communications director Michael Dubke resigns: Dubke, who had offered his resignation letter on May 18, had offered to stay on during Donald Trump’s first overseas trip.
- At least six killed as Cyclone Mora hits Bangladesh: The storm is believed to have destroyed refugee camps housing Rohingya Muslims, who are fleeing persecution in Myanmar.
- Supreme Court refuses to stay conviction of accused IPS officer in Bilkis Bano rape case: The apex court said the matter did not require urgent hearing since RS Bhagora had already served his sentence.