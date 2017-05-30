A look at the headlines right now:

Madras High Court stays Centre’s rules banning sale of cattle for slaughter at markets: The Madurai bench issued a four-week stay and has issued a notice for the government to respond. India is looking at quantum jump in economic ties with Germany, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday signed eight MoUs in Berlin. CBI court frames charges against LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and others in Babri Masjid case: The accused had filed a discharge application which was rejected by the top court. Tamil Nadu starts seizing properties connected with Jayalalithaa’s disproportionate assets case: Collectors of six districts were instructed to take possession of 68 of 128 pieces of land.

IIT Madras PhD scholar beaten up by students for participating in beef fest: The attackers, believed to be ABVP members, had allegedly issued death threats to all beef eaters on the campus. Bengal is not ready to accept GST in its current form, says state finance minister: Amit Mitra said he would raise the issue again in the June 3 meeting. Re 1 notes will soon be put into circulation, says RBI: The pink-green notes will have a picture of the Sagar Samrat oil rig in Maharashtra. White House communications director Michael Dubke resigns: Dubke, who had offered his resignation letter on May 18, had offered to stay on during Donald Trump’s first overseas trip. At least six killed as Cyclone Mora hits Bangladesh: The storm is believed to have destroyed refugee camps housing Rohingya Muslims, who are fleeing persecution in Myanmar. Supreme Court refuses to stay conviction of accused IPS officer in Bilkis Bano rape case: The apex court said the matter did not require urgent hearing since RS Bhagora had already served his sentence.