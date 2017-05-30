The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed a trial court order that had allowed former air force chief SP Tyagi to travel abroad. Tyagi is among those accused in the AgustaWestland helicopter scam, where the government was allegedly influenced to buy 12 choppers during the Congress regime. Tyagi and two others had been arrested in December 2016, before being released on bail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation argued that Tyagi might tamper with the case if allowed to travel abroad, PTI reported. Tyagi had sought permission to go to Indonesia, which was granted by a trial court earlier this month. The others accused in the case have not been allowed out of the country.

During its investigation, the CBI said it had found that 12% of the Rs 3,767-crore deal was paid as a bribe. The CBI has been investigating Tyagi along with his associates and middleman Christian Michel in connection with the case.

A year ago, the CBI had said that two “suspicious” payments were made into accounts held by the former Air Force chief. The agency also learnt that Tyagi was an owner or shareholder of at least five different companies. He retired from the post of Air Force chief in 2007.

Investigators said that the company was given undue favour in connection with the deal. In its First Information Report filed in the case, the CBI said that the former Air Force chief refuted the view that helicopters manufactured by AgustaWestland were not a viable option for transporting VVIPs.

However, Tyagi has continued to deny all allegations made against him. His counsel has claimed that it was the Prime Minister’s Office that had recommended changing the ceiling height of the VVIP choppers, which was allegedly modified so that AgustaWestland could get the contract.