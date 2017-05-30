Filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao died on Tuesday at the age of 75. H was undergoing treatment for the reconstruction of his food pipe at KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad, the hospital’s chief operating officer told The Hindu.

Rao is believed to have developed kidney problems after the initial surgeries and was on dialysis. He suffered a massive heart attack on Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

He had directed 151 films, mostly Telugu, during his career. He was an actor and a producer as well. He received two National Awards. Rao is best known for films like Premabhishekam, Megha Sandesham, Osey Ramulamma and Tata Manavadu.

He was also a minister of state for coal in Manmohan Singh’s Cabinet and had been chargesheeted in the coal scam.