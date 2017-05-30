Days after pop artist Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert was hit by a bombing, the singer said she will perform at a benefit show in the city. She will be joined by Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Katy Perry, Pharrell, and Usher. The concert will be held on June 4 at Old Trafford stadium in the city.

Former Oasis musician Liam Gallagher, who is from Manchester, also held a show in the city to raise money for the British Red Cross on Tuesday.

After the attack at her May 22 concert, Grande had cancelled most of her Europe tour dates.

Twenty-two people had died in a suicide bombing at the concert. The bomber, 22-year-old Salman Abedi, had been an operative of the Islamic State. British police are still investigating the attack.