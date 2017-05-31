The body of a 27-year-old PhD student at Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her campus room on Tuesday, police said. No suicide note was found in Manjula Devak’s room. Devak was a final year water resources student.

Her husband and parents, who reside in Bhopal, have been informed of her death, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal told IANS. An inquiry into her death has been launched.

“We are investigating all possible reasons behind her decision to take the extreme step since no suicide note was found on her person or from the scene. The Vasant Vihar police station is investigating the matter,” an official told The Hindu.