A look at the headlines right now:

CBI court frames charges against LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and others in Babri Masjid case: The accused had filed a discharge application which was rejected by the top court. IIT-Delhi PhD student’s body found hanging in her campus room: Police said no suicide note was found. US successfully tests interceptor missile that it says will block a nuclear warhead from North Korea: The US’ rocket destroyed a mock projectile in mid-air, leading the Pentagon to call it a ‘critical milestone’ in the face of a ‘very real threat’. Madras High Court stays Centre’s rules banning sale of cattle for slaughter at markets: The Madurai bench issued a four-week stay and has issued a notice for the government to respond. India is looking at quantum jump in economic ties with Germany, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday signed eight MoUs in Berlin. IIT Madras PhD scholar beaten up by students for participating in beef fest: The attackers, believed to be ABVP members, had allegedly issued death threats to all beef eaters on the campus. Re 1 notes will soon be put into circulation, says RBI: The pink-green notes will have a picture of the Sagar Samrat oil rig in Maharashtra. Ariana Grande to perform at benefit concert with Justin Bieber, Coldplay, others after Manchester attack: The show will be held on June 4 at Old Trafford stadium. At least six killed as Cyclone Mora hits Bangladesh: The storm is believed to have destroyed refugee camps housing Rohingya Muslims, who are fleeing persecution in Myanmar. UK asks pregnant women to avoid travel to India because of Zika virus: The WHO had revealed that there were three separate cases of the infection in Gujarat earlier this year.