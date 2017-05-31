The big news: Court frames charges against Advani, MM Joshi in Babri case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: An IIT-D student was found dead in her hostel room, and the US successfully tested a missile that could defend it from a North Korean attack.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI court frames charges against LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, and others in Babri Masjid case: The accused had filed a discharge application which was rejected by the top court.
- IIT-Delhi PhD student’s body found hanging in her campus room: Police said no suicide note was found.
- US successfully tests interceptor missile that it says will block a nuclear warhead from North Korea: The US’ rocket destroyed a mock projectile in mid-air, leading the Pentagon to call it a ‘critical milestone’ in the face of a ‘very real threat’.
- Madras High Court stays Centre’s rules banning sale of cattle for slaughter at markets: The Madurai bench issued a four-week stay and has issued a notice for the government to respond.
- India is looking at quantum jump in economic ties with Germany, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday signed eight MoUs in Berlin.
- IIT Madras PhD scholar beaten up by students for participating in beef fest: The attackers, believed to be ABVP members, had allegedly issued death threats to all beef eaters on the campus.
- Re 1 notes will soon be put into circulation, says RBI: The pink-green notes will have a picture of the Sagar Samrat oil rig in Maharashtra.
- Ariana Grande to perform at benefit concert with Justin Bieber, Coldplay, others after Manchester attack: The show will be held on June 4 at Old Trafford stadium.
- At least six killed as Cyclone Mora hits Bangladesh: The storm is believed to have destroyed refugee camps housing Rohingya Muslims, who are fleeing persecution in Myanmar.
- UK asks pregnant women to avoid travel to India because of Zika virus: The WHO had revealed that there were three separate cases of the infection in Gujarat earlier this year.