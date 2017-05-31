Ride-hailing firm Uber on Tuesday fired Anthony Levandowski, who is accused of stealing trade secrets from Google related to self-driving cars while he was working there, after the engineer failed to comply with a court order, reported Reuters. Levandowski was employed with Google’s self-driving car technology at Waymo before moving to Uber last year as the head of its self-driving car unit, Otto.

Earlier this year, during court proceedings, Levandowski was asked to hand over evidence and testimony. However, he had asserted his Fifth Amendment right to not incriminate himself. In a letter to Levandowski, Uber Technologies Inc said it was firing him because he had failed to assist with an investigation related to lawsuit filed against the company by Waymo.

“Your failure to comply with the Letter’s requirements is a ground for termination for cause,” the letter read according to Reuters. Levandowski has been given 20 days to comply with the court order.

Uber had bought Otto, a self-driving truck company Levandowski had formed after he left Waymo, in 2016. In February 2017, Alphabet Inc had filed a lawsuit against Uber alleging Levandowski had downloaded “14,000 highly confidential and proprietary design files” when he was working with Google.

The alleged stolen technology, LiDAR, is a laser-based radar system that helps the self-driving cars detect things around it. Waymo executives had said that they detected the theft when one of their employees was copied in to an email meant for Otto’s staff. In the mail, there was an attachment that was reportedly the machine drawings of Otto’s LiDAR circuit board.

Uber has consistently denied these allegations and maintained that its technology is different from Waymo’s, reported BBC.