Kabul: Huge explosion near Indian Embassy, Sushma Swaraj says staff is safe
The number of casualties has not been confirmed yet.
A massive explosion was reported on Tuesday from an area in Kabul where several embassies, including the Indian embassy, are located. Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed the news and said the Embassy staff were safe.
The number of casualties has been not verified yet. While AP said at least 50 people were either killed or injured in the attack, Al Jazeera said nine people were killed at least 92 were injured. BBC said at least 60 casualties were reported, but the figure is expected to rise.
It was not immediately clear who or what was the target of the blast. The attack is believed to have been a car bomb near the German embassy, Basir Mujahid, Kabul police spokesperson said, according to Reuters.
The blast took place not too far from the presidential palace. Windows were reported to be shattered in shops and restaurants around the blast site. At least 30 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged in the blast, Najib Danish, deputy spokesperson at the Afghan Interior Ministry, told AP.
Several journalists located in Kabul had tweeted the pictures of the blast, including BBC’s Kabul bureau manager, Karim Haidari, who said some of their staff were affected by the explosion.