A massive explosion was reported on Tuesday from an area in Kabul where several embassies, including the Indian embassy, are located. Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed the news and said the Embassy staff were safe.

By God's grace, Indian Embassy staff are safe in the massive #Kabul blast. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 31, 2017

The number of casualties has been not verified yet. While AP said at least 50 people were either killed or injured in the attack, Al Jazeera said nine people were killed at least 92 were injured. BBC said at least 60 casualties were reported, but the figure is expected to rise.

It was not immediately clear who or what was the target of the blast. The attack is believed to have been a car bomb near the German embassy, Basir Mujahid, Kabul police spokesperson said, according to Reuters.

The blast took place not too far from the presidential palace. Windows were reported to be shattered in shops and restaurants around the blast site. At least 30 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged in the blast, Najib Danish, deputy spokesperson at the Afghan Interior Ministry, told AP.

Several journalists located in Kabul had tweeted the pictures of the blast, including BBC’s Kabul bureau manager, Karim Haidari, who said some of their staff were affected by the explosion.

Explosion in Kabul, reportedly near Wazir Akbar Khan area, Kabul PD 10: Afghan Media pic.twitter.com/5joCXNwkqV — ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2017

Huge blast rocks Afghan capital, near Xinhua's Kabul bureau. Video shows damaged caused by blast pic.twitter.com/1ftGo4fAnb — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) May 31, 2017