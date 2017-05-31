A look at the headlines right now:

At least 80 dead, over 300 wounded in blast near Indian Embassy in Kabul: Sushma Swaraj said the Indian Embassy staffers were safe. Adityanath visits makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya, a day after BJP leaders were charged in Babri case: This triggered speculation about the BJP re-prioritising its manifesto promise to build a place of worship at the disputed site. IIT Madras students protest against assault on PhD scholar who participated in beef fest: The protestors have demanded that the institution expel the accused and pay for the injured student’s treatment. Narendra Modi arrives in Spain, the second country on his four-nation itinerary: The prime minister said his visit was aimed at improving economic and cultural relations with the country. Nasa is going to send a spacecraft into the sun’s atmosphere next summer: An announcement detailing the Solar Probe Plus project is expected later in the day. Taxpayers can link Aadhaar and PAN details via SMS, says I-T department: Taxpayers can send a text a message to either 567678 or 56161 to get their numbers linked. Uber fires self-driving car engineer involved in the lawsuit filed by Google: The ride-hailing firm said Anthony Levandowski had refused to submit evidence and thus failed to comply with court order. Donald Trump’s has been asking world leaders to call him on his cellphone, say officials: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the only leader believed to have taken up his offer, which experts say creates grave security concerns. AAP leader accuses Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde of corruption, demands her resignation: The BJP asked the party to focus instead on the accusations made against their convenor Arvind Kejriwal. French Open bans Maxime Hamou for trying to kiss reporter on live TV: The 21-year-old tennis player has apologised for the incident, which took place after he lost to Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas.