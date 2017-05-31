The big news: At least 80 dead in blast near Indian Embassy in Kabul, and 9 other stories
Other headlines: UP CM Adityanath visited the makeshift Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and IIT Madras students protested against the attack on a PhD scholar.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 80 dead, over 300 wounded in blast near Indian Embassy in Kabul: Sushma Swaraj said the Indian Embassy staffers were safe.
- Adityanath visits makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya, a day after BJP leaders were charged in Babri case: This triggered speculation about the BJP re-prioritising its manifesto promise to build a place of worship at the disputed site.
- IIT Madras students protest against assault on PhD scholar who participated in beef fest: The protestors have demanded that the institution expel the accused and pay for the injured student’s treatment.
- Narendra Modi arrives in Spain, the second country on his four-nation itinerary: The prime minister said his visit was aimed at improving economic and cultural relations with the country.
- Nasa is going to send a spacecraft into the sun’s atmosphere next summer: An announcement detailing the Solar Probe Plus project is expected later in the day.
- Taxpayers can link Aadhaar and PAN details via SMS, says I-T department: Taxpayers can send a text a message to either 567678 or 56161 to get their numbers linked.
- Uber fires self-driving car engineer involved in the lawsuit filed by Google: The ride-hailing firm said Anthony Levandowski had refused to submit evidence and thus failed to comply with court order.
- Donald Trump’s has been asking world leaders to call him on his cellphone, say officials: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the only leader believed to have taken up his offer, which experts say creates grave security concerns.
- AAP leader accuses Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde of corruption, demands her resignation: The BJP asked the party to focus instead on the accusations made against their convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
- French Open bans Maxime Hamou for trying to kiss reporter on live TV: The 21-year-old tennis player has apologised for the incident, which took place after he lost to Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas.