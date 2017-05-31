The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday carried out raids at multiple locations in Mumbai, including the house of Maharashtra Congress leader Baba Siddique and that of few of his associates. The raids were conducted in connection with the Mumbai Slum Rehabilitation Authority scam.

Officials said that at least half a dozen locations in Mumbai, including premises owned by a builder, were being raided. A criminal case was also registered against Siddique and the others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on a first information report filed by the Mumbai Police.

The Shiva Sena BJP government had introduced Mumbai’s slum rehab scheme in 1996, The Times of India reported. The report said several parties – slum lords, local goons, underworld elements and politicians – were looking for a slice of the lucrative project. There were allegations of financial irregularities in the SRA project in suburban Bandra as well.

Over 500 slum dwellers had to vacate their houses in 2008 after being promised permanent housing, reported the The Indian Express. However, construction only began in March 2016, the report added.