The fire that broke out at a textile showroom in Chennai’s T Nagar area on Wednesday morning continued to burn for over eight hours even as 15 fire tenders have been trying to douse it. Cloth material worth lakhs of rupees were gutted by fire. No casualty has been reported in the incident yet, according to The Hindu.

At 4 am on Wednesday, passers by noticed smoke emanating from the textile showroom. Fire brigade was called in and pressed into service. At least 10 people were rescued from the building using skylift.

Fifteen fire tenders and additional private water tankers have been deployed to assist the firefighters, The News Minute reported. Officials suspect a short circuit may have triggered the fire and said the building was badly damaged in the incident, the report added.

Traffic was majorly affected in and around T Nagar because of the incident. The traffic towards T Nagar and Mahalingapuram from Usman Road was completely cut off as well, The Times of India reported.

