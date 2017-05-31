Chaos broke out in Delhi Assembly on Wednesday after suspended Aam Aadmi Party leader Kapil Mishra was attacked by House members who he said belonged to the ruling party. A video footage of the incident shows MLAs dragging him on the floor before marshaling him out of the House. “They punched me on my chest, some even kicked me,” he told reporters after the incident.

Mishra, who has levelled corruption allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said he had asked for a chance to speak in the Assembly, however, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel ordered Mishra to leave the House.

#WATCH Kapil Mishra marshalled out of Delhi Assembly after a scuffle broke between him and other Aam Aadmi Party MLAs pic.twitter.com/fCprHosxhr — ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2017

The former Delhi minister claimed he was beaten up by AAP legislators on the directions on Manish Sisodia. “I am not afraid of your goons, Mr Kejriwal,” he said, according to News18. “[Delhi minister Satyendra] Jain’s frauds, Rs 300 crore medicines scam is all exposed now.”

Earlier in May, Mishra had accused Kejriwal and the party’s top leaders of committing financial illegalities. On May 8, Mishra was suspended from the party after he made corruption charges against senior party members. Mishra demanded for Kejriwal’s resignation and threatened to drag the chief minister to jail. He said he would submit the evidence he had collected to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The AAP has rejected all of Mishra’s allegations and held that the Bharatiya Janata Party was behind the claims. Senior leader Sanjay Singh had said Mishra was simply “parroting” the BJP’s allegations and called it a “ploy” against the AAP. The BJP, however, denied any role in the ongoing AAP fiasco.