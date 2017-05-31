The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the government to respond to Vodafone’s plea against Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, who had imposed a penalty of Rs 1,050 crore on the company for not providing inter-connectivity to Reliance Jio, reported PTI. The next hearing will be held on July 19.

A notice was also issued to Trai by Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva seeking a reply to Vodafone’s plea asking why it had not reconsidered its decision, despite being asked by the Department of Telecommunication to do so. The telecom regulator imposed the penalty on October 21, 2016.

However, despite the ministry’s suggestion to reconsider the decision, Trai reiterated its recommendation on May 24, the telecom major told the court.