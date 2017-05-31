The business wrap: Aadhaar can be linked with PAN through a text message, and 7 other top stories
Other headlines: Bengal’s finance minister said the state will not accept GST, and the RBI mooted account number portability.
- Taxpayers can link Aadhaar and PAN details via SMS, says I-T department: Taxpayers can send a text a message to either 567678 or 56161 to get their numbers linked.
- Bengal is not ready to accept GST in its current form, says state finance minister: Amit Mitra said he would raise the issue again in the June 3 meeting.
- RBI calls for account number portability, banks wary: RBI deputy governor SS Mundra cautioned banks against levying higher service charge on bank accounts, even as he batted for their portability.
- SBI’s attempt to auction Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher House fails for the fifth time: Bank officials said not a single bidder expressed interest in the auction.
- Re 1 notes will soon be put into circulation, says RBI: The pink-green notes will have a picture of the Sagar Samrat oil rig in Maharashtra.
- TRAI’s Rs 1,050-crore penalty challenged by Vodafone in Delhi High Court: The next hearing will be held on July 19.
- Centre to prepare Air India revival plan within 3 months, amid calls for privatisation: The civil aviation minister said Niti Aayog has submitted revival plan for the national flag carrier, though the economic survey recommended privatisation.
- Uber fires self-driving car engineer involved in the lawsuit filed by Google: The ride-hailing firm said Anthony Levandowski had refused to submit evidence and thus failed to comply with court order.