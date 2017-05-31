A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Taxpayers can link Aadhaar and PAN details via SMS, says I-T department: Taxpayers can send a text a message to either 567678 or 56161 to get their numbers linked. Bengal is not ready to accept GST in its current form, says state finance minister: Amit Mitra said he would raise the issue again in the June 3 meeting. RBI calls for account number portability, banks wary: RBI deputy governor SS Mundra cautioned banks against levying higher service charge on bank accounts, even as he batted for their portability. SBI’s attempt to auction Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher House fails for the fifth time: Bank officials said not a single bidder expressed interest in the auction. Re 1 notes will soon be put into circulation, says RBI: The pink-green notes will have a picture of the Sagar Samrat oil rig in Maharashtra. TRAI’s Rs 1,050-crore penalty challenged by Vodafone in Delhi High Court: The next hearing will be held on July 19. Centre to prepare Air India revival plan within 3 months, amid calls for privatisation: The civil aviation minister said Niti Aayog has submitted revival plan for the national flag carrier, though the economic survey recommended privatisation. Uber fires self-driving car engineer involved in the lawsuit filed by Google: The ride-hailing firm said Anthony Levandowski had refused to submit evidence and thus failed to comply with court order.