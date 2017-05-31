The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested one man and apprehended one juvenile in connection with the murder of an e-rickshaw driver, reported ANI. Ravinder Kumar was beaten to death on Saturday for objecting to two youths urinating in public.

A sum of Rs 1 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief fund was sanctioned by Narendra Modi to Kumar’s family on Tuesday. Modi had condemned the incident and directed the authorities to take strict action against the culprits.

Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu had also condemned the attack on Kumar and had visited his family at GTB Nagar in New Delhi on Monday. ANI reported Naidu had given a cheque of Rs 50,000 to the family from his own salary.

Kumar had objected to two youths, believed to be Delhi University students, urinating on a wall near the GTB Nagar metro station. The two were allegedly drinking alcohol. Infuriated at being stopped by Kumar, they had returned to the spot with 15 of their friends. Kumar was mercilessly beaten with brass metal and towels filled with bricks for at least 20 minutes.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Saturday, near the crowded station. However, no one had helped Kumar, who died on the spot.

Kumar, who lived in Mukherjee Nagar area, was waiting for passengers near the metro station when the incident took place.