Four police officers were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in Kashmir on Wednesday. The incident took place near a branch of the J&K Bank in Sopore, reported ANI.

“The militants lobbed a grenade at a police party deployed near a bank in Sopore town at around 4.10 pm,” an unidentified police official told PTI.

The injured are being treated at a local hospital. Their condition is believed to be stable. Earlier today, an explosion took place in Pulwama district and one person was injured in the incident.

The situation in the Valley has gone from bad to worse since Hizbul Mujahideen leader Burhan Wani was killed by security forces on July 8, 2016. Protests, clashes between civilians and security perosnnel and militant attacks have been on the rise with subsequent restrictive measures taken by the administration to control the situation.