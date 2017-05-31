Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav in connection with his alleged acquisition of a petrol pump, reported ANI. Yadav, who is Rashtriya Janta Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son, has been asked to explain how he acquired the petrol pump licence. He has been given 15 days to respond.

Bharatiya Janta Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi had alleged that Yadav illegally acquired the petrol pump, which is located in the heart of Patna. The BJP had asked Yadav why he had not revealed the petrol pump in his list of assets. However, the RJD said the petrol pump was not operational and hence, was not declared. “Everything is in the public domain,” party spokesman Manoj Jha had said, adding that the Yadav family has nothing to hide.

Yadav had acquired the licence for the petrol pump in 2011. However, the land was in the name of an Amit Katyal, reported NDTV. The land is now in the name of AK Infosystems, a company in which the state’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s other son, is a director.

Over 10 press conferences have been held by Sushil Modi over the past month, alleging multiple instances of corruption by the Yadav family. They have denied all the allegations.