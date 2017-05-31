The question paper for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences entrance test was leaked, according to Anand Rai, the man who had exposed the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, PTI reported on Wednesday. He has claimed that the paper was leaked while the exam was being conducted on May 28. The exam is conducted in two shifts.

He shared snapshots on Twitter and said he had received them through a source. He also said the paper was leaked from MC Saxena College in Lucknow. According to him, seats for MBBS courses at the institute were being sold as well. His claims have yet to be verified.

“I urge the prime minister and the AIIMS director to ask the CBI to probe the matter,” he said. “Being a doctor myself, it fills my heart with sorrow seeing the hardworking and meritorious students suffer like this because of the mafias who are continuously attempting to snatch away their hardwork.”

AIIMS has taken note of the allegations and is looking into the matter. The administration is also believed to have informed the Crime Branch of Delhi Police about the alleged leak.

The Vyapam scam

There were alleged irregularities in various entrance and recruitment examinations conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also known as Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal or Vyapam. Though FIRs in the scam had been filed from around 1995, the lid on the racket was finally blown in May 2012 when an invigilator at a test for veterinary colleges realised that one of the candidates was not who he had claimed to be. The photo ID card did not match the person who was taking the test. On investigation, the police found a long trail of such scams spread across various districts in the state.