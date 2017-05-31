Two people were killed in a shooting incident at a private school in Saudi Arabia’s Capital Riyadh. No student was present at the Kingdom School as it was closed for Ramzan holidays. The gunman is a former employee, Talal al-Maiman, CEO of Kingdom Holding and chairman of Kingdom Schools, told Reuters.

“It is with regret that the administration building of Kingdom Schools witnessed this morning a shooting incident by an Arab national who was dismissed from the school four years ago on the basis of anger issues and an unstable personality,” he said. A Saudi national and a Palestinian were killed in the shooting, while one person was injured.

The victims are believed to be the principal of the school and a teacher, according to local media reports. However, the administration has not yet confirmed their identities.

It is not clear whether the shooter has been apprehended yet. An investigation is under way. The situation is believed to be under control.