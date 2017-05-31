The big news: Rajasthan HC wants cow to be made the national animal, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India’s GDP was at 7.1% for the last financial year, and a notice was issued to Lalu Prasad’s son asking him to explain petrol pump licence.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Declare cow the national animal, give life term for slaughter, Rajasthan High Court tells Centre: Currently, the punishment for the offence in the state is 10 years of imprisonment.
- India’s GDP slows to 6.1% in fourth quarter, is 7.1% for 2016-2017: Analysts say November’s demonetisation drive could have dragged down the economy’s growth.
- BPCL issues notice to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son asking him to explain petrol pump licence: The RJD claimed he had not declared the petrol pump in his list of assets because it was not operational.
- Centre’s new rule has not banned cow slaughter or beef consumption, says Kerala High Court: The chief justice said the notification does not violate a citizen’s fundamental rights, contradicting the Madras High Court’s recent remarks.
- ‘Disgruntled employee’ opens fire at Riyadh school in Saudi Arabia, two dead: The attacker was dismissed from the school four years ago on the basis of anger issues and an unstable personality.
- AIIMS entrance test paper was leaked, claims Anand Rai, the man who exposed the Vyapam scam: He said that the paper was released while the first exam was being conducted on May 28.
- At least four policemen injured in grenade attack by suspected militants in Kashmir’s Sopore: The incident took place near a branch of the J&K Bank around afternoon.
- Donald Trump is backing out of the UN’s Paris climate change deal, say report: The US is the world’s second biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.
- Pakistani attorney general will lead team at next week’s meeting at the Hague to talk about the Kulbhushan Jadhav case: At the meeting, both sides will discuss dates for the next hearing and the submission of documents related to it.
- Delhi Police arrest man, apprehends juvenile for murder of e-rickshaw driver: Ravinder Kumar was beaten to death on Saturday for objecting to two youths urinating in public.