A look at the headlines right now:

Declare cow the national animal, give life term for slaughter, Rajasthan High Court tells Centre: Currently, the punishment for the offence in the state is 10 years of imprisonment. India’s GDP slows to 6.1% in fourth quarter, is 7.1% for 2016-2017: Analysts say November’s demonetisation drive could have dragged down the economy’s growth. BPCL issues notice to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son asking him to explain petrol pump licence: The RJD claimed he had not declared the petrol pump in his list of assets because it was not operational. Centre’s new rule has not banned cow slaughter or beef consumption, says Kerala High Court: The chief justice said the notification does not violate a citizen’s fundamental rights, contradicting the Madras High Court’s recent remarks. ‘Disgruntled employee’ opens fire at Riyadh school in Saudi Arabia, two dead: The attacker was dismissed from the school four years ago on the basis of anger issues and an unstable personality. AIIMS entrance test paper was leaked, claims Anand Rai, the man who exposed the Vyapam scam: He said that the paper was released while the first exam was being conducted on May 28. At least four policemen injured in grenade attack by suspected militants in Kashmir’s Sopore: The incident took place near a branch of the J&K Bank around afternoon. Donald Trump is backing out of the UN’s Paris climate change deal, say report: The US is the world’s second biggest emitter of greenhouse gases. Pakistani attorney general will lead team at next week’s meeting at the Hague to talk about the Kulbhushan Jadhav case: At the meeting, both sides will discuss dates for the next hearing and the submission of documents related to it. Delhi Police arrest man, apprehends juvenile for murder of e-rickshaw driver: Ravinder Kumar was beaten to death on Saturday for objecting to two youths urinating in public.