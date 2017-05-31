The Union Public Service Commission 2016 examination results came out on its official website on Wednesday. The results are available at upsc.gov.in.

KR Nandini from Karnataka topped the exam, PTI reported. She qualified with Kannada literature as her optional topic and is a graduate of Bangalore’s MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, The Indian Express reported. She has a degree in civil engineering. Anmol Sher Singh Bedi and G Ronanki ranked second and third in the exam that was held in August last year.

The exam for entry to the Indian Administrative Service is held in three stages every year. There is a preliminary exam, followed by main test and then an interview.

This time, 1,099 candidates were recommended for various government services out of 11,35,943 who had applied. Around 15,500 had qualified for the main exam, and almost 3,000 for the interview.

Of the 1,099 candidates, 500 are from the general category, 347 from the Other Backward Castes, 163 from Scheduled Castes, and 89 from Scheduled Tribes.