Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Moscow is a natural ally in the fight against terrorism and promoting a multi-polar world. In an article in Russia’s Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Modi said bilateral trade, nuclear and technology cooperation will dominate the agenda of his negotiations during his visit to Russia, which is part of his four-nation tour, on Thursday. His statements gain significance amid a widening gap in bilateral relations following Russia’s increasing proximity with China and Pakistan, according to The Hindu.

Modi is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and will be in the country till June 2 for the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit. “Reached the historic city of St Petersburg. Looking forward to a fruitful visit aimed at cementing India-Russia relations,” Modi said on Twitter. He is scheduled to meet chief executive officers from both the countries during his visit.

Talks about the Kudankulam nuclear plant are also expected to dominate the visit. Thelast two components of the Tamil Nadu-based plant are expected to be developed by India’s Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd and Russian firm Atomstroyexport. If negotiations are positive, the plant’s progress will be the highlight of Modi’s visit to the country, NDTV reported. In his article, Modi wrote, “New centres of influence and new engines of growth are emerging.”