The Afghanistan intelligence on Wednesday accused Taliban-allied Haqqani network of perpetrating the blast in Kabul that claimed at least 90 lives and wounded more than 350 people, AFP reported on Thursday. While the Taliban and Islamic State group have targeted civilians in the country through several attacks, no group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s deadly explosion.

In fact, the Taliban has denied any role in the incident, which Afghan President Ashraf Ghani describes as the deadliest single attack in Kabul since the militant group was ousted from power in a 2001 United States-led invasion.

Officials said the blast was triggered by 1,500 kg of explosives hidden inside a sewage tanker in an area in Kabul where several embassies are located. Rescue workers spent hours to retrieve bodies from the debris. Officials expected the toll to rise further.