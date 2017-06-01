The big news: Modi calls Moscow a natural ally before his Russia visit, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Indian Air Force declared the two pilots of the crashed Sukhoi-30 jet dead, and Afghanistan blamed the Haqqani network for the Kabul blast.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Russia and India are natural partners in promoting a multi-polar world, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister is scheduled to meet President Vladimir Putin and will be in the country for the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit.
- Two pilots of Sukhoi-30 died of injuries, says Indian Air Force: Squadron Leader D Pankaj and Flight Lieutenant S Achudev could not initiate ejection before the jet crashed on May 23.
- Afghanistan intelligence blames Taliban-allied Haqqani network for deadly blast: Explosives weighing 1,500 kg and planted inside a sewage tank triggered the explosion.
- Results for UPSC civil services exam out, topper is KR Nandini from Karnataka: Around 1,099 candidates have been recommended for the government.
- Declare cow the national animal, give life term for slaughter, Rajasthan High Court tells Centre: Currently, the punishment for the offence in the state is 10 years of imprisonment.
- Donald Trump is backing out of the UN’s Paris climate change deal, say report: The US is the world’s second biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.
- AIIMS entrance test paper was leaked, claims Anand Rai, the man who exposed the Vyapam scam: He said that the paper was released while the first exam was being conducted on May 28.
- Pakistani attorney general will lead team at next week’s meeting at the Hague to talk about the Kulbhushan Jadhav case: At the meeting, both sides will discuss dates for the next hearing and the submission of documents related to it.
- India’s GDP slows to 6.1% in fourth quarter, is 7.1% for 2016-2017: Analysts say November’s demonetisation drive could have dragged down the economy’s growth.
- At least four policemen injured in grenade attack by suspected militants in Kashmir’s Sopore: The incident took place near a branch of the J&K Bank around afternoon.