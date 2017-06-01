A look at the headlines right now:

Russia and India are natural partners in promoting a multi-polar world, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister is scheduled to meet President Vladimir Putin and will be in the country for the 18th India-Russia Annual Summit. Two pilots of Sukhoi-30 died of injuries, says Indian Air Force: Squadron Leader D Pankaj and Flight Lieutenant S Achudev could not initiate ejection before the jet crashed on May 23. Afghanistan intelligence blames Taliban-allied Haqqani network for deadly blast: Explosives weighing 1,500 kg and planted inside a sewage tank triggered the explosion. Results for UPSC civil services exam out, topper is KR Nandini from Karnataka: Around 1,099 candidates have been recommended for the government. Declare cow the national animal, give life term for slaughter, Rajasthan High Court tells Centre: Currently, the punishment for the offence in the state is 10 years of imprisonment. Donald Trump is backing out of the UN’s Paris climate change deal, say report: The US is the world’s second biggest emitter of greenhouse gases. AIIMS entrance test paper was leaked, claims Anand Rai, the man who exposed the Vyapam scam: He said that the paper was released while the first exam was being conducted on May 28. Pakistani attorney general will lead team at next week’s meeting at the Hague to talk about the Kulbhushan Jadhav case: At the meeting, both sides will discuss dates for the next hearing and the submission of documents related to it. India’s GDP slows to 6.1% in fourth quarter, is 7.1% for 2016-2017: Analysts say November’s demonetisation drive could have dragged down the economy’s growth. At least four policemen injured in grenade attack by suspected militants in Kashmir’s Sopore: The incident took place near a branch of the J&K Bank around afternoon.