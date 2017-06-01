A trainee engineer was shot dead in the parking lot of her Noida apartment complex on Wednesday. While the crime was captured by the CCTV camera installed on the premises, the accused’s face is unclear in the footage, Hindustan Times reported.

Anjali Rathour, 23, was found lying in a pool of blood at little after 6.30 am. Her flatmate identified her and she was taken to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead. The footage shows an individual with a backpack chasing another person who soon falls to the ground.

Rathour’s family have filed an FIR against a person named Ashwani from Etawah, who officials say knew Rathour since she was a student at Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar.

Superintendent of Police Arun Singh, however, said that they were yet to name a suspect in the case. “Anjali was heard quarrelling over the phone for the last one week,” he told Hindustan Times. “She came down from her apartment that morning after receiving a call from Ashwani. But we are not [completely] certain if the assailant was him or somebody else.”

Rathour was from Haryana and was an employee at Lava company.