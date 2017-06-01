Security forces shot dead two militants during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nathi Pora area in Sopore on Thursday. The encounter was part of a joint operation conducted by the Rashtriya rifles and state police, ANI reported.

Two AK-47 rifles and other arms and ammunition were seized from the site, officials told NDTV. The incident follows the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat in Tral.

Security personnel were conducting a search-and-cordon operation after four policemen were injured in a grenade attack on Wednesday. The subsequent arrest of one of the two attackers responsible led to the forces narrowing down on the house where the two militants were holed up, the TV channel reported.

Meanwhile, officials said Pakistan initiated firing along the Line of Control in Naushera and KG sectors on Thursday morning, ANI reported.

J&K: Pak Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics & mortars along LoC in Naushera & KG sectors, since early morning.