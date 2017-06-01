Historian Ramachandra Guha resigned from the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Committee of Administrators, ANI reported on Thursday. Guha asked the Supreme Court to relieve him of his duties and said his decision was based on personal reasons. The apex court had appointed the panel in January 2017.

The Supreme Court asked the historian to file a petition on his resignation in the registry and said it will be considered in July, PTI reported. Apart from Guha, the apex court had appointed former Controller Auditor General of India Vinod Rai to lead the panel, with cricketer Diana Edulji and banker Vikram Limaye as some of the committee members.

